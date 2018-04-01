Perez will join the Braves in advance of Monday's home opener against the Nationals, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

With Tyler Flowers (oblique) expected to be sidelined for a month, and Kurt Suzuki (hand) possibly headed for the DL as well, Perez has an opportunity to earn immediate playing time. He and Chris Stewart would likely split reps behind the plate once an official roster move is announced.

