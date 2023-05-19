site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Back in majors
RotoWire Staff
Atlanta selected Culberson's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.
He's taking the roster spot vacated by Braden Shewmake, who was optioned Thursday. It's a return home of sorts for Culberson, who played in Atlanta from 2018-20. He'll operate in a super utility role.
