Culberson signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Tuesday.

After being DFA'd by Atlanta on June 18 and electing free agency, Culberson will return to Atlanta's farm system without a 40-man roster spot. Culberson was with the big-league club for roughly a month this season but never appeared in a game. He's slashing just .204/.234/.255 through 107 plate appearances with Triple-A Gwinnett and will have to drastically turn things around for another chance in the bigs.