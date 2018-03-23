Stewart is still in the running for the final spot on the Braves' Opening Day roster, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

With Johan Camargo (back) headed for the DL, the Braves are deciding between an additional utility player like Danny Santana, or a third catcher in Stewart, which would allow the team to use Tyler Flowers and Kurt Suzuki as late-game pinch hitters. For his part, Stewart has had a decent spring in his limited opportunities, going 4-for-12, but the 36-year-old is highly unlikely to see enough playing time to have any real fantasy value even if he does win the job.