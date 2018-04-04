Braves' Chris Stewart: Designated for assignment
Stewart was designated for assignment Wednesday.
This leaves the Braves with Kurt Suzuki and Carlos Perez behind the dish while Tyler Flowers (oblique) misses the first month of the season. Stewart will provide organizational depth at Triple-A if he clears waivers.
