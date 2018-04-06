Braves' Chris Stewart: Outrighted to Triple-A
Stewart was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Stewart received unexpected playing time in the opening week of the season with Tyler Flowers (oblique) and Kurt Suzuki (hand) both out injured. With Suzuki able to return, Stewart was no longer needed, so he'll now return to being organizational depth at the Triple-A level.
