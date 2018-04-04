Braves' Chris Stewart: Resting Wednesday
Stewart is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals.
Stewart has temporarily taken over as the Braves' primary catcher with Tyler Flowers (oblique) and Kurt Suzuki (hand) not expected back in the lineup until Friday, starting each of the past four contests. Manager Brian Snitker will give Stewart a much-needed rest for Wednesday's afternoon affair, allowing Carlos Perez to make his team debut behind the dish. Assuming Suzuki is ready to go Friday, it appears Stewart will see only a couple of starts per week going forward.
