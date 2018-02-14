Braves' Chris Stewart: Signs with Braves
Stewart signed a one-year major-league contract with the Braves on Wednesday.
The 11-year veteran has played for six teams in his major-league career. The journeyman backup has only once received more than 190 plate appearances. He'll begin the season as the Braves' third catcher behind Tyler Flowers and Kurt Suzuki, though his major-league contract means he has a good chance to be the first catcher called upon in the event of an injury.
