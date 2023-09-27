Vines is listed as Atlanta's probable starter pitcher for Wednesday's home game against the Cubs.

Atlanta's rotation depth has been tested in the final week of the season with Max Fried (finger) and Charlie Morton (finger) recently landing on the injured list and with Kyle Wright getting moved to the bullpen, so Vines will get the chance to make his second career big-league start. Since limiting the Rockies to two runs over six innings in his MLB debut Aug. 30, Vines has made his last three appearances with Atlanta as a reliever, pitching to a 5.40 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 4:4 K:BB over 8.1 innings. Though his long-term outlook is promising, Vines may not make for an appealing streaming option Wednesday, given that his innings could be managed carefully along with the fact that he'll be facing off against a Cubs squad that is still looking to clinch a wild-card spot.