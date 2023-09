Vines was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Vines was called up by Atlanta on Wednesday and will head back to the minors after he delivered three solid frames of long relief Saturday against Pittsburgh. The 25-year-old has pitched well in his three big-league appearances this season with a 3.27 ERA and 0.91 WHIP over 11 innings, so he could receive another look during the closing weeks of the season.