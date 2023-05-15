Atlanta claimed Rodriguez off waivers from Minnesota on Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Though the Twins optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, the organization seemingly moved him off the 40-man roster at some point thereafter, which made him eligible to be claimed off waivers. Rodriguez will now move on to an Atlanta organization that has had its rotation depth hit hard by the injuries this season, and the 30-year-old right-hander may not have to wait long for a promotion to the big club when a spot starter or long reliever is needed. Prior to his brief stint in the majors with the Twins, Rodriguez accrued a 4.66 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB over 19.1 innings at St. Paul.