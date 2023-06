Atlanta returned Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett following Wednesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.

Dodd was called up Wednesday to start Game 2 and ended up allowing all five of Detroit's runs across four innings. The 25-year-old lefty now holds a 7.40 ERA in the majors across 24.1 innings and will return to Triple-A where his numbers aren't much better (7.07 ERA and 1.73 WHIP through 35.2 IP).