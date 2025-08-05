Fedde (3-12) took the loss Monday against Milwaukee, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks in 5.1 innings. He failed to record a strikeout.

Monday marked the third time in his last six starts that Fedde was unable to register a punchout. The veteran right-hander has thrown at least five innings on just two occasions over his last seven outings, during which he owns a ghastly 10.73 ERA, 2.02 WHIP and 11:15 K:BB across 27.2 frames. Things may not get much easier for Fedde with a matchup at home versus the red-hot Marlins on tap for this weekend.