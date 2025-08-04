Fedde is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Brewers in Atlanta, Olivia Sayer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Acquired from the Cardinals last Sunday, Fedde was called upon to fill one of the openings in an injury-plagued Atlanta rotation just two days later. In his team debut against the Royals on Tuesday, Fedde was dealt a loss while giving up four earned runs on five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings, but the veteran right-hander will get at least one more opportunity to stake his claim to a more permanent stay in the rotation. He'll tentatively line up for a two-start week, with his second appearance expected to come in one half of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Marlins.