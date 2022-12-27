Stephens was re-signed by the Braves to a one-year, $740,000 contract Monday.
Stephens hit free agency last month after being removed from the Braves' 40-man roster, but he's back in Atlanta now on a non-guaranteed split contract. The 28-year-old held a 3.69 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 47 strikeouts over 53.2 innings last season.
