Chacin (1-0) earned the win Sunday with 3.2 innings of scoreless pitching. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one versus the Mets.

Chacin was used in tandem with Sean Newcomb, who started the game for the Braves. The 32-year-old Chacin will likely work out of the bullpen in 2020, mostly in a long-relief or piggyback role behind a starter. He posted a 6.01 ERA and 1.56 WHIP with 101 strikeouts in 103.1 innings between the Brewers and Red Sox in 2019.