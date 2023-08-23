Pillar will start in left field and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Mets.

With Atlanta facing off against a southpaw (Jose Quintana) for the second time in the series, Pillar will draw another start in left field at the expense of the lefty-hitting Rosario. After having not hit higher than seventh in the order in any of his 30 other starts this season, Pillar will move into the two hole Wednesday despite going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts while filling in for Rosario in Monday's 10-4 loss.