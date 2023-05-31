Pillar went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a double in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Oakland.
Pillar's been limited to pinch-hitting duties lately as Atlanta has faced mainly right-handed pitchers. He came into Tuesday's game 0-for-9 with four strikeouts over his last eight contests, none of which he had started. He was able to do some damage against JP Sears, swatting a solo shot in the third inning and adding a double in the fifth. With Atlanta generally finding success with Eddie Rosario in the lineup versus righties, there's no obvious path to more playing time for Pillar, who sports a .292/.292/.524 slash line and six homers through 89 plate appearances this season.