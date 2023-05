Pillar went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and an RBI in Thursday's 6-3 win over Miami.

Pillar provided a sacrifice fly in the second inning to tie the game at 2-2. The outfielder also picked up his second steal of the season after a sixth-inning single. He's hit safely in seven of his last eight games, and he's up to a .262/.292/.410 slash line with two home runs, eight RBI, eight runs scored and three doubles through 65 plate appearances.