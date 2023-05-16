Pillar went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's rout of the Rangers.
Facing lefty Cody Bradford in his big-league debut. Pillar kicked off a 12-0 shellacking by launching a hanging slider from the rookie into the left-field bullpen at Globe Life Field in the second inning. It was the fifth homer of the year for Pillar, with four of them coming in only 28 plate appearances in May. The veteran should continue filling the short side of a platoon in left field with Eddie Rosario, and his current form makes him in intriguing DFS option on days when he's in the lineup.