Pillar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Astros.
He took Cristian Javier deep in the fifth inning to open the scoring on the afternoon, giving Pillar his first homer in an Atlanta jersey. The veteran outfielder has started six straight games in left field, three against left-handed starters and three against righties, and while he's batting just .211 (8-for-38) to begin the season, neither Eddie Rosario nor Marcell Ozuna are doing much at the plate either -- handing Pillar the starting role for now due to his defense.