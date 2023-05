Pillar will sit for the second straight game Saturday against the Orioles.

Pillar spent part of April as a near-everyday player, but he's better suited for a fourth outfielder role at this stage of his career. His .262/.292/.410 slash line in 19 games isn't bad and comes with a two homers and two steals, but he's now on the bench for the fourth time in six games. It's likely most of his starts come against lefties going forward, with Eddie Rosario handling left field against righties.