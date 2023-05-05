Pillar is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Orioles.
Pillar will take a seat after he started the last two contests of Atlanta's series with Miami, going 4-for-8 with an RBI and two runs scored. The 34-year-old has produced at least one hit in seven out of his last eight contests, batting .346 with two homers, six RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases over that stretch. He'll give way to Eddie Rosario in left field Friday while Marcell Ozuna enters the lineup at designated hitter and bats seventh in the series opener with Baltimore.