Pillar went 1-for-2 with an RBI, a run scored and a steal in Thursday's loss to the Marlins.

Pillar was productive from the bottom of the order Thursday. He singled in the third inning before swiping his first base of the year before driving in the game's first run with a bases-loaded walk. Pillar could see a decent amount of playing time in Atlanta, thanks to his defensive prowess. However, he won't likely offer much for fantasy purposes. Pillar is now slashing .227/.277/.341 with a home run, five RBI and two runs scored.