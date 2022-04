Olson went 3-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Padres.

He took Nick Martinez deep in the fifth inning, Olson's second homer of the season. The first baseman has five multi-hit performances through his first 10 games with Atlanta and has an 11:8 BB:K, resulting in a .412/.556/.676 slash line, but Olson curiously isn't driving in many runs -- his only RBI so far have come on his two solo shots.