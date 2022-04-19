Olson went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's loss to the Dodgers.

While Freddie Freeman was busy slugging his first homer with Los Angeles, his replacement at first base for Atlanta was having a pretty good night of his own. Olson has reeled off three straight multi-hit performances, boosting his slash line through 12 games to .452/.566/.714, and while his only two RBI on the season have come on his own solo shots, it's only a matter of time until those hits turn into production.