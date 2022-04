Olson went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's win over the Marlins.

After crossing the plate with the game's first run in the bottom of the first inning, Olson gave his squad some insurance in the seventh with a two-run double. The first baseman is quickly making Atlanta fans feel better about the departure of Freddie Freeman, and Olson is slashing .389/.500/.630 with two homers, four RBI and 10 runs through his first 15 games of 2022.