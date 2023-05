Olson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-3 win against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Olson broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning with a moonshot to right field that traveled an estimated 456 feet. It was his sixth hit over his past six games, all of which have gone for extra bases (three doubles, three homers). Olson is up to 14 long balls on the campaign, tied for third-most in the majors.