Braves' Mauricio Dubon: Getting breather Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dubon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
The trip to the bench ends a run of 23 straight starts for Dubon, who struggled to a .599 OPS during that stretch and is currently in the midst of a 1-for-19 slump. The super-utility man's path to regular playing time could take a hit Monday with Eli White (concussion) expected to come off the IL, though the continued absence of Ronald Acuna (hamstring) could still provide at least semi-regular opportunities.
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