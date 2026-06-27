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Braves' Mauricio Dubon: Logs steal in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Dubon went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 3-1 win over San Francisco.

Dubon logged his third multi-hit effort in his last five games, a span in which he's gone 9-for-22 (.409). The utility man hasn't been particularly active on the basepaths this season -- this was just his second steal on four attempts, with both successful thefts coming in June. He's now batting .267 with a .735 OPS, eight home runs, 43 RBI, 34 runs scored, 15 doubles and two triples over 76 contests.

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