Braves' Mauricio Dubon: Pops homer in loss

Dubon went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to San Diego.

Dubon has eight homers on the year, including five over 18 games in June. The utility man is batting .309 (21-for-68) this month while adding 14 RBI. For the season, he's hitting .264 with a .733 OPS, 43 RBI, 32 runs scored, 14 doubles, two triples and a stolen base over 74 contests. Dubon is already knocking on the door of some career highs in counting stats, and he should have a good chance of matching or exceeding them if he continues to play regularly.