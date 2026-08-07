Braves' Mauricio Dubon: Reaches five times in win

Dubon went 4-for-4 with a double, a walk, a run and two RBI in Thursday's 11-3 victory versus Miami.

The Marlins were unable to stop Dubon from getting on base, as the utility man recorded his first four-hit performance of the season. He's collected three mutli-hit efforts across his past five games and is batting .529 (9-for-17) while scoring five times and logging three steals over that span. Dubon is getting regular playing time with six starts over Atlanta's past eight contests, and he's already set a career high with 58 RBI through 445 plate appearances.