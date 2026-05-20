Dubon went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Marlins.

The veteran super-utility player got the start in left field and hit second behind a returning Ronald Acuna, and Dubon took advantage of the prime placement. The performance snapped a 2-for-23 skid over his prior six games, and on the season he's slashing .256/.312/.395 with three homers, 20 runs and 26 RBI in 46 contests. Even with Ha-Seong Kim back in action as the starting shortstop as well, Dubon could retain a near-everyday role given his defensive versatility.