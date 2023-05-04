Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Harris (knee) will be available off the bench Thursday in Miami, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Harris is out of the starting lineup after jamming his right knee Wednesday, but it's not a serious injury. Snitker noted that the young center fielder was due for some rest anyway as he works into form following a lower back strain that cost him much of April. He should be a full-go for Atlanta's three-game weekend series against the Orioles.