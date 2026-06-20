Braves' Michael Harris: Back in action Saturday

Harris (back) will start in center field and bat fifth Saturday against the Brewers.

Harris missed two starts after exiting Tuesday's game with lower-back tightness and was left out of the first iteration of Atlanta's lineup Saturday, but he appears to have checked out healthy before the game and will now return to the starting nine. The 25-year-old outfielder has logged a hit in 10 of the 12 games he's played this month while slashing .326/.383/.465 with a home run, five RBI and eight runs scored.