Harris (quad) will start in left field and bat fourth against the Mariners on Tuesday.

A quad injury kept Harris out of the lineup for each of Atlanta's last two games, though he was able to appear as a pinch hitter Monday. Now back starting in the outfield, he'll aim to continue a hot start that's seen him slash .318/.351/.551 with seven homers, 22 RBI and 13 runs scored through 33 games.