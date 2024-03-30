Harris went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in Friday's 9-3 win over the Phillies.

All three hits were singles, but it was a very productive opener for Harris. The 23-year-old center fielder hit sixth Friday against right-hander Zack Wheeler after batting ninth most of 2023, and if he hangs onto that assignment, Harris should easily be able to top the 57 RBI and 76 runs he compiled last season if he comes anywhere close to repeating his .293/.331/.477 slash line.