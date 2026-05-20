Harris went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Marlins.

The center fielder took Andrew Nardi deep in the sixth inning for a solo shot that tied the game at 4-4, before Atlanta broke it open late. The long ball was Harris' ninth of the season while the steal was his third, and through 46 contests he's slashing .291/.319/.494 with 19 runs and 26 RBI.