Harris went 2-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the Rays.

He also made a brilliant catch in the first inning, as the wind knocked down a potential Christopher Morel homer to left-center field and forced Harris to reverse course at the last second before grabbing it on the warning track. Harris' own ninth-inning shot off Cole Sulser won the game for Atlanta and was his second homer of the season. The 24-year-old is batting .297 (11-for-37) over the last 10 games with four runs, five RBI and a steal.