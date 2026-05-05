Harris (quadriceps) is being considered day-to-day after Atlanta left him out of Monday's starting lineup against Seattle, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Harris managed to slot into the starting lineup in the DH spot Saturday, but he wasn't penciled into the starting nine Monday after also sitting Sunday. Manager Walt Weiss noted that the club is officially considering Harris day-to-day, though an IL stint could be on the table if the quad injury doesn't improve over the next few days. "You pull the plug on it if it starts to get worse at any time," said Weiss. "There's a tipping point right? We can't continue with this for another two week."