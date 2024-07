Harris (hamstring) could begin running soon, Grant McAuley of 929 The Game reports.

Harris is two-and-a-half weeks removed from suffering a Grade 2 left hamstring strain. There is no timetable yet for his return to Atlanta's active roster, but at this point it seems likely that he'll be held out until after the All-Star break. Jarred Kelenic has shifted over to center field to cover for Harris.