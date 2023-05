Harris went 1-for-4 with three runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

It was an odd box score line, but the 22-year-old outfielder was hit by a pitch and reached on a fielder's choice in addition to a fifth-inning single, and he came around to score each time. Harris' numbers on the season remain rough, but he's teased a breakout over the last week and is finding ways to contribute -- Sunday's steal was his fifth of the year and first since May 10.