Harris (hamstring) began running Wednesday, but there's still no timetable for when he'll be ready for a rehab assignment, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Harris suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain June 14 and was able to do some light running for the first time since sustaining the injury. Considering he still has multiple checkpoints to hit before being sent on a rehab assignment, Harris can safely be ruled out until after the All-Star break.