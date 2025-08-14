Harris went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 11-6 victory versus the Mets.

After falling behind by six runs early, Atlanta stormed back with a nine-run fourth inning. The capper on that big frame was Harris' grand slam to center field that gave his team its first lead. Harris recorded his fifth straight multi-hit game, and over that span he's batting .476 (10-for-21) with three homers and eight RBI. It's a continuation of what has been a resurgent second half for the outfielder -- since the All-Star break, he's slashing a robust .366/.385/.693 with seven home runs, 15 RBI, 17 runs scored and one stolen base over 25 contests.