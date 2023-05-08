Harris went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 3-2 win over Baltimore.

Harris stole his third base of the year after drawing a walk in the 10th inning before eventually ending the game in the 12th, driving in Ozzie Albies with a walk-off double. Harris has been hampered by injuries early this season -- he's now 5-for-22 with two doubles and a home run since returning from a back injury that kept him sidelined for just under a month. Overall, the reigning NL Rookie of the Year is slashing .222/.314/.356 with four extra-base hits, seven runs scored and four RBI through his first 51 plate appearances this season.