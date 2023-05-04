Harris was pulled from Wednesday's game against the Marlins with an apparent knee injury, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Harris took an awkward tumble after running to first base trying to beat out a ground ball. He came up grabbing at his right knee, but he was able to walk off the field under his own power. Atlanta will take a look at him and should provide an update relatively soon.
