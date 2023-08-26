Harris went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI, two stolen bases and three total runs scored in Friday's 5-1 win over the Giants.

Harris was the driving force for Atlanta's offense in this win. He opened the scoring with a solo shot in the first inning, then added an RBI single in the sixth. The outfielder has gone 11-for-47 (.234) since Aug. 12, though he's had a pair of big games in that span. For the season, he's at a .287/.333/.456 slash line with 12 homers, 19 steals, 41 RBI, 57 runs scored, 20 doubles and three triples through 104 contests.