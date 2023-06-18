Harris went 5-for-5 with a double, a home run, three RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 14-6 victory over Colorado.

It's another stellar performance from Harris as he's continued to put his early-season struggles behind him. The 22-year-old outfielder has gone 22-for-46 (.478) over his last 12 games with four home runs and 12 RBI. Harris is now slashing .249/.306/.402 with six homers, 23 runs scored, 20 RBI and seven stolen bases through 186 plate appearances this season,