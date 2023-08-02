Harris went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Angels.

He broke open a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning by taking Patrick Sandoval deep, the center fielder's first long ball in almost a month and the first homer the Angels hurler had served up to a left-handed hitter in nearly two years. Harris then drove a Jacob Webb sweeper to straightaway center in the seventh to cap the scoring for Atlanta. Despite the power outage, Harris has stayed productive since the beginning of July, slashing .304/.345/.544 in his last 24 games with four homers, four steals, eight RBI and 11 runs.