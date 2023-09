Harris went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Cardinals.

He took Adam Wainwright deep in the sixth inning, one of five long balls by Atlanta in the game. Harris extended his hitting streak to 10 games with the blast, a stretch in which he's slashing .400/.415/.625, while the homer was his 14th of the season to go along with 20 steals and an .803 OPS in 116 contests.